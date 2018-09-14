Taxi driver accused of raping teen granted bail

A 22-year-old taxi driver on Friday was hauled before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts charged with the rape of a teenage girl.

Tevin Vickerie appeared before Principle Magistrate Judy Latchman and was not required to plea to the indictable charge which stated that he engaged in sexual activity with the minor without her consent during the month of January at the Soesdyke Linden Highway.

According to reports, the teen and the accused were allegedly involved in a relationship and he would normally pick her up from school and drop her off back home on a daily basis.

However, during the month in question the accused allegedly picked the teen up from school but failed to drop her home, instead he drove to a lonely area in the vicinity of the Soesdyke Highway and allegedly demanded that the teen have sex with him.

More so, the teen refused and her actions reportedly annoyed Vickerie who allegedly locked the vehicle and climbed into the back seat where the young girl was seated. From there he allegedly forced himself unto the girl and raped her before taking her home.

Upon returning home she informed relatives about the incident and the police were subsequently summoned.

Vickerie was granted bail in the sum of $400,000 and will return to court on September 19, 2018.