Taxi driver accused of raping 12-yr-old girl to face High Court trial

Neville Thomas, a taxi driver attached to a popular Georgetown taxi service, was on Monday committed to stand trial at the Demerara High Court after a prima facie case was made out against him for the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, who conducted the Preliminary Inquiry (PI), ruled that after perusing the entirety of the evidence, she was satisfied that substantial evidence was presented against Thomas for the offence he was charged with.

As such, she informed him that he would face a Judge and jury at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

Thomas, of North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, made his appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was not required to plead to the charge which read that between April 1 and 30, 2019, at Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD), he engaged in sexual penetration with a 12-year-old child.

Based on information, the 32-year-old was hired to transport the victim to and from school.

It was reported that on the day in question, Thomas picked up the child from school and took her to a hotel in Diamond, where he had sexual intercourse with her.

The child complained to her parents, who made a report to the Police Station.