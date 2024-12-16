Tassarene Toshao was stabbed 19 times – police

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating an alleged Murder committed on Ridley Joseph, a 37-year-old Toshao of Tassarene Village, Region #7, which occurred at the Signature Inn Hotel located on Laluni Street, Georgetown, between 00:50 hrs and 07:30 hrs today (Monday).

Investigations revealed that at about 18:23 hrs last evening (Sunday), Joseph checked himself in at the hotel for one night, and he was given room number 135 which is situated on the western side of the middle flat of the three-storey building.

Shortly after Joseph checked in he was seen leaving the hotel for an unknown destination and at about at about 00:50 hrs this morning, he returned to the hotel in the company of a Male Amerindian.

They entered the southern door of the hotel, where Joseph purchased one bottle of water, from the Receptionist. The other male was seen with a Rude Boy bottle in his hand. The men then proceeded to room 135, which they entered. At 02:19 hrs, the male that went into the room with Joseph exited the room and left the hotel, walking in a western direction on Laluni Street, and then turning South onto Albert Street.

On the floor of the walkway leading to the room, several reddish stains suspected to be blood stains were seen. On the room door, a hole was seen — which appeared to have been made by a sharp object.

Through the hole in the door, Joseph was seen lying on his abdomen.

The body was lying in a pool of blood and there were several partial footwear impressions among the blood stains on the floor.

Detectives also observed what appeared to be blood splatter impressions on the walls as well as the ceiling of the room. Bloodstains were also found behind the door.

The body was examined and a total of nineteen stab wounds were observed — eleven stab wounds to the right side back, four to the centre of the back, two to the right side chest, one to the left side neck, and one to the right eye.

One Rude Boy bottle was found on the floor in the vicinity of the body.

The discovery of the deceased was made by the Hotel’s receptionist.

Five other Toshaos were staying at the said hotel.

The body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting PME.

Investigations continue.

