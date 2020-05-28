Task Force denies GECOM’s request for more workstations

The coalition government’s COVID-19 Task Force has responded to Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Justice Claudette Singh, rejecting her request to establish additional workstations in order to fast-track the recount exercise.

Dear Chairperson,

I refer to your communication to the National COVID 19 Taskforce seeking a review of the recommendations submitted to your agency regarding the allotment of workstations and number of persons who should be at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre at any given time.

Conscious of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) nature and scope of activities, at this time, the National COVID 19 Taskforce HEOC deliberations have arrived at that conclusion that public safety and wellness remains the primary focus to mitigate the negative impact and to prevent the spread of the COVID 19 Pandemic.

The National Taskforce HEOC has diligently reviewed its Reports dated 21st April 2020 and 15th May 15, 2020 submitted to your Commission and have determined that it cannot concede to the request for the installation and operation of additional workstation and increase in the number of persons to be in the ACCC during the period of Recount.

For ease of reference, I attached copies of both reports referred to.

Yours respectively

Signed

Dr. Colin James

HEOC Coordinator