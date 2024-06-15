Taffin Khan successfully retains National Chess title

See below for a statement from the Guyana Chess Federation:

National Chess Champion Taffin Khan successfully defended his title for the second

consecutive year after facing nine opponents in the recently concluded NEW GPC

INC 2024 Championship at the National Racquet Centre.

The top nine finalists to compete against the 2023 challenger, Taffin Khan, included

two junior players. The top nine were FIDE Master (FM) Anthony Drayton, Justino

Da Silva, Roberto Neto, Candidate Master (CM) Ronuel Greenidge, 2023 Junior

Champion Keron Sandiford, Sachin Pitamber, Loris Nathoo, Kyle Couchman and

Ethan Lee.

Khan faced off his best-performing challenger, Anthony Drayton, in a final round

match which ended in less than 30 moves. The defending champion secured an

early advantage by trapping his opponent’s Bishop and obtained a decisive

position. Drayton conceded his loss to Khan on move 27, long before the endgame,

usually with fighting Kings and few pieces remaining.

Khan also gained two wins automatically following a no-show by opponents Justino

Da Silva and Roberto Neto earlier in the championship.

Second-place contender Anthony Drayton drew his matches with reigning National

Junior Champion Keron Sandiford and seasoned player Ronuel Greenidge.

Drayton’s match with Sandiford ended in an even Rook and pawn endgame that

resulted in a draw. The Greenidge-Drayton duel ended in 34 moves as a drawn

encounter in the endgame. But Greenidge remained a pawn up when that match

ended.

Khan obtained wins over eight of his opponents, but 21-year-old Ethan Lee was the

ninth and only challenger who drew his match with the defending champion.

Sachin Pitamber gained 5.5 points. CM Ronuel Greenidge and Keron Sandiford took

4th and 5th place with 4.5 points each. Loris Nathoo and Kyle Couchman finished

with 4 points each. The eighth to tenth place went to Ethan Lee, Roberto Neto, and

Justino Da Silva, respectively.

The championship was contested in a single round-robin format with scheduled

games played on June 1st, 2nd, 7th, and 8th and the final rounds on Sunday, June

9th, 2024.

The Guyana Chess Federation wishes to thank NEW GPC INC. for sponsoring the

event. The GCF would also like to thank the National Sports Commission for

facilitating the tournament at the National Racquet Centre.

Games were live-streamed on lichess.org and view.livechesscloud.com under the

guidance of Technical Manager and Chief Arbiter John Lee.

Presentation of trophies and prizes is scheduled for a later date this year after the

2024 National Junior Championship concludes. Honours will also be presented to

the top performers in the already contested 2024 Women’s Championship.

The fourth and final Grand Prix competition will be held on June 22nd, 23rd, 29th,

and 30th, 2024 in the Open Category.

