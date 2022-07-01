Tackling transnational crime requires Guyana-US collaboration – Ali

Addressing transnational crime and drug trafficking is a high-priority area in which the United States and Guyana should seek to deepen their collaboration and ties, President Dr Irfaan Ali has announced.

He made these remarks during the United States of America’s Independence Day observance, hosted by Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch on Thursday evening.

The Head of State underlined that the engagement with US President Joe Biden at the Summit of the Americas last month has cemented commitment on critical areas of collaboration, as well as laying the foundation for action in the Caribbean.

“We reinforce our commitment to working together with the US and working as hard as we can in areas like climate change, food security, transnational crime – all very important areas…The opportunities afforded the Caribbean delegation for frank discussion can only lay the foundation for renewed focus and action towards strengthening the ties between our countries. These efforts should foster cooperation, collaboration, and development with the identified high-priority areas.

“I want to assure you that we stand committed with you in fighting drug trafficking. Not only that, but in the Region in partnering with you on issues of transnational crime and human trafficking. Be assured that in Guyana lies a strong and solid partner in pursuit of these goals and objectives,” the President asserted.

President Ali underscored that upholding freedom and democracy is a shared value of both nations. He lauded the US for its valued support, adding that it was a strategic and important partner for the country. Moving forward, he noted, collaboration in financing and energy security was also of paramount benefit for the two nations.

“The United States has emerged as the world’s superpower and the largest economy. The USA is regarded as a defender of freedom and democracy. We are pleased to associate ourselves with this prominent character of the United States of America. Upholding freedom and democracy is an important attribute and duty not only of every government, but of every citizen around the world. Bonds of friendship, cooperation and human relations have unified Guyana or the United States of America,” Ali shared.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch expressed that Independence Day is one of promise and probabilities. Self-governance, equality, and justice are some of the qualities renewed. Looming crises have been averted, but more lay ahead.

Lynch underscored, “Looking forward, we must recognise that the world is truly at an inflection point right now with multiplier, interlocking crises impacting our daily lives, causing concern and worry for people around the globe and compelling us to focus on critical long-term disruptions caused by climate change, energy insecurity, mass migration, the global pandemic, as well as global food insecurity, exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine has also raised the important question of a country’s right to sovereignty to develop and join alliances how it sees fit. With sovereignty, democracy, energy and food security being important to the US and Guyana, and the looming crises facing the world.”

As she lobbied for continued partnership in inclusive democracy, economic development, and citizen security, the diplomat asserted that these matters could not be addressed without collective efforts.

“Sovereignty, democracy, pandemic management, migration, climate, energy and food security these are all issues that are immensely important to both the United States as well as Guyana. These are complex issues that no one country can solve alone.

These are problems that require partners to come together to discuss, to debate and to solve. And that’s exactly what the United States and Guyana are doing – addressing these issues together, both in Guyana and in the Region, while strengthening and deepening our partnership,” Lynch added.