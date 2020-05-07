Tabulation of SORs gets underway

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has begun the tabulation of Statements of Recount (SORs) completed thus far, beginning with District One (Region One – Barima Waini).

The activity is being streamed live on the Facebook Page of the State-owned National Communications Network (NCN).

During the live broadcast, each SOR is displayed while an election official reads out the particulars including the number of votes allotted to each party.

GECOM decided today that the tabulation of the SORs will be done daily, from 17:00hrs to 18:30hrs.