T20 is an exhibition, Test is an examination- Sir Clive

– not selecting Chemar in Test squad was a mistake

By Brandon Corlette

It is no secret that more West Indies players in the modern era opt to play T20 cricket and play fewer Test matches.

Former West Indies captain, the legendary Sir Clive Lloyd said, despite foreign players engage in T20 cricket in other territories these players still play for their country but it is unfortunate that West Indies players choose T20 cricket over Test matches.

“I don’t think our guys seem to want to play the longer (version of the) game and that is a bit unfortunate because if we could lose 10 players, it deflates the side. I hope the youngsters going will have a chance to prove themselves and the Board should stick with them. I was a bit disappointed that (Chemar) Holder was not selected,” Lloyd said on the most recent Mason and Guest radio program.

Additionally, Sir Clive is surprised that the West Indies selected three left-arm spinners in the Test squad.

Veerasammy Permaul, Jomel Warrican and Kaveem Hodge are the left-arm spinners selected.

“It should be a good contest if we get our players to do well and play five-day cricket, we can’t just go about and play T20 cricket. T20 cricket is an exhibition and Test is an examination,” he posited.

Lloyd strongly believes that the fast bowlers should be able to bowl in all different conditions, including those in the subcontinent, in order to perfect their games. The legendary captain noted that during his days, the West Indies were at their best with four fast bowlers and one spinner.

“The variety is not there. We need to get guys that want to bowl quick and prepare pitches of that nature.

“Our players in the West Indies do not use their feet in the Caribbean so it is a challenge for our spinner when they travel, when people using their feet, our spinners are different bowlers,” Lloyd said.

He further added that the West Indies need to have a settled side and have consistent players on a consistent basis. Lloyd also added that he was disappointed that Shamrah Brooks has declined to tour since he would have stabilized the batting.

The former West Indies captain is calling for the West Indies to have a fearless approach in Bangladesh and bat well in both innings of the Test matches.