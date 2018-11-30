Suspects nabbed with stolen booty at Habour Bridge remanded

Two bandits who were nabbed last Wednesday morning by ranks as they were attempting to cross the Demerara Habour Bridge in a vehicle carrying stolen items were, today (Friday), arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Twenty-seven-year-old, Ivor Hughes and Rocky Harvey, both of the West Coast of Demerara (WCD), appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan where they denied the allegations put to them.

They reportedly invaded the Canal #1 dwelling house of Iyana Isaacs, a teacher, on November 28 2018, and stole a quantity of items including a passport and computer with a total value of $113,000.

It was previously reported that the suspects were intercepted in a yellow fielder wagon at around 03:30 by ranks who were at the time conducting a stop and search exercise on the Meer-Zorgen Public Road (Western End of the Harbour Bridge).

When the vehicle was searched, the items mentioned in the charges were discovered in the back seat.

As such, the men and vehicle was escorted to the La-Grange Police Station, where moments later, a report was made of a robbery which occurred at Canal # 1 Polder.

The victims visited the Police Station where they positively identified the suspects along with the stolen items.

The duo were both remanded to prison and are expected to make their next Court appearance at the Wale Magistrate Court on December 13.