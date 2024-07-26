Suspects in major arms bust remain tight-lipped – source

As investigations continue into the discovery of a large cache of guns and ammunition at the home of slain biker, Ricardo “Paper Shorts” Fagundes, the six persons who were arrested remain in custody and have reportedly refused to cooperate with detectives.

Those arrested following the discovery were Eon Fagundes – the brother of Ricardo- his mother, two sisters, a niece, and a handyman.

This publication understands that the suspects have since denied knowing about the firearms and ammunition and have remained silent during interrogations. Nevertheless, a source close to the investigations revealed that if the 72-hour detention period expires, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) plans to approach the High Court for an extension.

Further, this publication was told that the police are working on other leads and other persons may be arrested.

It was reported that 26 high-powered rifles and handguns along with over 1600 rounds of various calibres of ammunition were discovered during a police operation at Bar Street Kitty, Georgetown.

Police stated that ranks executing a search warrant entered the yard on Wednesday and observed Eon Fagundes exiting a flat wooden house with a side bag in his right hand.

As such, he was approached and the ranks requested to search the bag during which one Sig Sauer Rifle and one magazine containing 14 rounds of 9mm ammunition; one Polimore-80 9mm pistol without serial number and one magazine containing eight 9mm rounds of ammunition; one Spring Field Armory 45 pistol and four magazines of which one contained five live .45 rounds of ammunition, and one Bravo gun holster were found.

In addition, the team observed a heavily tinted black Nissan Juke bearing registration number PVV 6472 parked opposite Fagundes’ home. Upon inquiries, it was revealed that the car belonged to the suspect’s daughter and child-mother but at the time, it was being used by him.

The keys to the vehicle were subsequently handed over to the police who found a suitcase, one gulf bag, and a haversack upon entering.

Upon inspection, a large cache of ammunition and firearms was discovered.

These include one AM 15 rifle and two magazines containing 61 rounds of .223 ammunition; two Ruger-57 9mm pistols and one magazine containing 40 rounds of 9mm ammunition; one FN-45 pistol and two magazines containing 38 rounds of .45 ammunition; one Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol and a magazine; one Berretta 9mm pistol and a magazine; one Spring Field Hellcat 9mm pistol and a magazine; one Canik 9mm pistol and one magazine; one Glock 43 pistol and one magazine; five Glock 19 pistols along with nine magazines and 21 rounds of 9mm ammunition; seven Glock 40 pistols and 10 magazines with 18 rounds of .40 ammunition; two Glock 17 9mm pistols and two magazines; one Glock 9mm pistol and one magazine and one Glock 45 pistol and one magazine.

In addition, 75 rounds of 2-gauge cartridges; 456 rounds of .223 ammunition; 484 rounds of 9mm ammunition; 83 rounds of 5.7- 28 ammunition; 13 rounds of 10 MM ammunition, and 315 rounds of 7.62 -39 ammunition and 15 magazines were found in the bags and suitcase.

The firearms, ammunition, and magazines were taken to the Police Force Ballistic Section to be examined while the motorcar was impounded.

--- ---