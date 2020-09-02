Suspects in La Grange fatal hit-and-run arrested; vehicle recovered

Police have arrested three persons and recovered the motorcar suspected to be involved in the hit-and-run accident which claimed the life of 25-year-old Imran Abdul of Unity Street, La Grange, West Bank Demerara.

Imran was walking home along the La Grange Public Road on Tuesday at around 21:40hrs when he was struck down by the motorcar, which fled the scene after the incident.

He was later picked up and escorted by the police to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The man’s father, Shazamudeen Azeez, related that his son returning home from visiting friends and family when the accident occurred.

“The people them said that them nah see how he get the accident but them hear a big noise and see a ‘silverish’ car driving away. But we hear that them Police get the car,” the grieving man related.

The Guyana Police Force, in a statement, said a vehicle suspected to be involved in the accident was recovered.

The motorcar was found at a body work shop located at Belle West, Canal Number Two, WBD.

Meanwhile, the driver of the motorcar, along with two other persons, have been detained.