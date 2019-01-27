Suspects in EBD Execution remain hospitalised as probe continues

The suspects, who were nabbed for the execution-style killing of 35-year-old Kelvin Walters at Eccles on the East Bank of Demerara, are still hospitalised and under police surveillance as the investigation continues.

Divisional Commander of A Division (Georgetown-East Bank Demerara), Marlon Chapman made this disclosure to <<<Inews>>> on Saturday. “They’re in hospital under guard,” Chapman said.

The suspects were nabbed while receiving treatment after Police ranks swooped down at a private city hospital. According to Police, both men were being treated for injuries consistent with that of a motor vehicle accident.

On Tuesday evening at about 19:30h, chaos and confusion hovered on the East Bank of Demerara when the suspects who were on a motorcycle, rode up alongside Walters, who was in his car PXX 1509.

This online new outlet understands the man was shot to his face by one of the men on the motorcycle after he refused to pull in the corner. After being shot, Walters reportedly slammed into the two men on the bike.

Based on reports received, the two men fell onto the roadway but hurriedly got up and made good their escape on foot leaving the motorcycle and a weapon at the scene.

However, an injured Walters was pulled from his motorcar and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. At the time of the shooting incident, his wife and daughter were in the vehicle and would have sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Walters was reportedly and ex-soldier and worked as a bodyguard at a mining company up to the time of his demise. He is said to be the main witness in a case which is expected to come up in the High Court shortly.