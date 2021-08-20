Suspected thief shot by police in Georgetown

A 25-year-old man, who is a suspected thief, was on Thursday afternoon shot by police officers at South Road, Georgetown.

The man has been identified as Akeem Martin of Half Mile, Wismar, Linden.

Police said two armed ranks were on motorcycle patrol along Croal Street, Georgetown, when they were heard a woman shouting “thief”.

Police said the woman was being attacked by the suspect who was making efforts to take away her mobile phone.

Upon being confronted by the Police, the suspect reportedly attempted to escape but was pursued by the ranks.

The police and alleged thief ended up on South Road where the perpetrator reportedly pulled out a knife and attacked one of the ranks.

This caused the officer to pull out his gun and shoot the suspect to the foot.

Martin has been admitted to the hospital where he is under police guard.