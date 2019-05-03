Suspected thief electrocuted while robbing storage bond

A 47-year-old man was allegedly electrocuted while in the process of robbing a storage bond at Industrial Site, Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

He has been identified as Terry Ramcharran of Fourth Street, Alexander Village, who was unemployed at the time of his death.

Reports are that this morning, persons in the area noticed the man lying at the northern side of the roof of the building.

His body was discovered next to live electrical wires that are attached to a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) pole.

Two bags were in close proximity of the body, each containing a quantity of window blinds and clothing.

The storage bond belongs to a businessman of Schoonard, West Bank Demerara.

According to the police, the businessman said he had secured his bond by means of padlocks on Thursday afternoon at around 17:00hrs.

The items in the two bags that were discovered near Ramcharran’s body, were identified by the businessman as his property which was locked away in the bond.

The police said upon arrival at the scene this morning, it was observed that the right side of the neck and shoulder of the man had visible marks, which appeared to have been caused by burns.

In addition, there was a hole to the southern side of the bond.