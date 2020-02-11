Suspected thief beaten to death  

One day after receiving a beating by public-spirited citizens after he allegedly attempted to rob a female businesswoman at her Silver Hill, Soesdyke/Linden Highway grocery shop, he has succumbed to his injuries. The incident occurred on Monday evening.

The dead man has been identified as Daniel Jermaine Forde, 22, of Lot 759 ‘B’ Field Sophia, Georgetown.

Based on reports received, the shopkeeper was attacked by the cutlass wielding man who demanded money. As such, she raised an alarm and in retaliation, he began throwing chops at the shop grill causing damage to a flat screen television.

By this time persons arrived, disarmed and apprehended the now dead man. However, before he was handed over to the police, he was severely beaten and was escorted to the Diamond Dignostic Centre where he was admitted but later succumbed to his injuries.

No one was arrested as police continue their investigations.