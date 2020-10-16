Suspected Syndicato Gang members arrested in Port Kaituma

Four Venezuelan nationals who are suspected to be members of the notorious Syndicato Gang have been arrested in Port Kaituma, Region One (Barima-Waini).

The Venezuelans along with two Guyanese nationals were arrested between the hours of 06:30hrs and 07:00hrs today at a hotel.

The Guyana Police Force, in a statement, said the Venezuelans claimed to be miners in Venezuela, “but are suspected to be members of the Syndicato gang”.

The Force said the foreign nationals were arrested for failing to present themselves to immigration while the Guyanese were arresting for aiding and abetting them to illegally enter Guyana.

Two ATVs (All Terrain Vehicles) along with $100,000 and a quantity of raw gold were confiscated.

Investigations are ongoing