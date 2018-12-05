Suspected car thief wounded in gunfight with Police

A suspected bandit is now in the custody of the Police and three others are being hunted following a gunfight with Police on Wednesday morning.

According to Police reports, ranks of the “C” Division were informed of an attempted hijacking when they swooped down at West Road, Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara (ECD) where the men who attempted to escape were confronted at Goedverwagting.

The suspects engaged Police in an exchange of gunfire when one of them, a 24-year-old of Sophia was struck.

He was arrested and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was treated and later discharged.

The Police then escorted him to his home where three spent ammunition were reportedly discovered.

A background check conducted on the man revealed that he is wanted in the “A” Division for simple larceny.