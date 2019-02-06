Suspected bandit shot while attempting to disarm Police

A suspected bandit was shot in the wee hours of Wednesday morning after he attempted to disarm a Police rank who was arresting him.

The suspect who is a Charlestown, Georgetown resident is presently under Police guard as a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Inews understands that the suspect along with an accomplice attempted to rob the Mandela Avenue, Georgetown house of Michelle Shurland at around 03:00h.

However, the woman after hearing her dogs barking, saw the men fleeing her yard while her back door was left opened.

As such, she immediately alerted the Police who gave chase to the two suspects.

When the ranks caught up with the now injured man, he tried to disarm one of the ranks of his service weapon, but was shot once in the right thigh.

The other perpetrator however managed to escape the scene.

An investigation is currently in progress.