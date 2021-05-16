Suspected bandit shot dead by ‘trigger friendly’ Policeman

Five days after an armed robbery was allegedly committed at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD), police on Saturday evening shot and killed one of the suspected perpetrators at Nandy Park, EBD.

The dead man has been identified as 45-year-old Peter Headley of Dowding Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

Police in a release stated that at about 20:45h on Saturday evening, ranks intercepted a motorcar with Headley and another man. Headley was at the time, the driver of the vehicle.

However, a search was conducted in the vehicle during which a television set suspected to have been stolen during the armed robbery at Herstelling, EBD on May 11, 2021 was found. As such, the two men were arrested.

The now dead man was reportedly placed in the front passenger seat of the civilian vehicle which was being driven by a policeman along with another armed police rank in the back seat.

The other suspect was placed in the police vehicle with the other ranks.

Nevertheless, on their way to the Providence Police Station, Headley allegedly reached under the seat and pulled out an object, which the police said “appeared to be a firearm.”

Upon seeing this, the armed rank who was sitting at the back seat discharged a round hitting Headley to his body.

He was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment. The matter was reported to the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) and an investigation is underway.

The Police have not confirmed if the now dead man was indeed reaching for a firearm or if the television set which was found in the vehicle was indeed stolen.