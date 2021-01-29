Suspected bandit shot dead by Police

The Guyana Police Force says it is investigating an “alleged fatal shooting” of 22-year-old Sherwin Filley of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.

According to the police, Filley was wanted for robbery, robbery with violence, and three counts of wounded committed on a 50-year-old resident of Vryheid’s Lust, ECD.

Officers, acting on information received, went to an abandoned wooden shack at the Ogle Seawall at around 01:20hrs this morning.

Filley was locked inside the building, police said.

“As a result, Police decided to force open the door and attempted to apprehend Filley who was armed with a cutlass,” the GPF explained.

The suspect then attacked the cops who discharged a round which struck Filley to his eye.

The suspect fell to the ground and was picked up and escorted to the Georgetown Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.