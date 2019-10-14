Suspected bandit found dead in Tucville

One of the bandits who were involved in the attack and subsequent murder of a businessman at Da Silva Street, Newtown Kitty earlier today was found dead in Tucville Sqatting Area, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Dead is 18-year-old Olijah Chesney of Sophia Greater Georgetown and was a serving member of the Guyana Defence Force, police said.

Information received revealed that the body was discovered at about 11:50h with at least two gunshot wound to his right-side abdomen.

It is believed that during attempted robbery, the now dead businessman, Deon Stoll might have shot him as he was escaping the scene. Investigations are ongoing.