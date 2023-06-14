Suspect wanted for murder of GDF Lieutenant nabbed in Sophia

Days after the issuance of a wanted bulletin for two men in connection with the murder of Army Lieutenant Rondel Douglas, the Police apprehended one of them during an operation in Sophia, Greater Georgetown, on Tuesday.

Upon his arrest, Joshua Parris also known as “Stewie” was taken to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) where he is being interrogated in connection with the brutal murder. With Parris in custody, detectives are hoping to get information on the whereabouts of Jamie Ghanie – the other suspect wanted for the murder.

Lieutenant Douglas, a 33-year-old resident of Bagotville, West Bank Demerara, worked part-time as a taxi driver for Alladin Taxi Service in La Grange. Tragically, on June 7, Douglas was stationed at the base when a man approached him and requested a ride to Cul-de-Sac Street, North Ruimveldt.

CCTV footage revealed that as Douglas arrived at the end of Cul-de-Sac Street, he was attacked by a man who had been waiting there while the “customer” remained in the car.

Despite a struggle, Douglas managed to exit the car but was tragically shot twice. He collapsed near his vehicle as the assailants fled the scene with his car.

Authorities have also recovered Douglas’ Fielder Wagon, which had its licence plates removed, in Stone Avenue, Campbellville. The Police investigation into this heinous crime continues as they strive to apprehend the second suspect.

