Suspect surrenders to police after stabbing 4-Y-O

The woman who allegedly stabbed a four-year-old girl causing her to be in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation has turned her self into the police in the company of a lawyer.

The child, of Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was stabbed on Sunday at around 20:10h by the 28-year-old suspect, with whom the little girl’s mother shared a relationship.

On the day of the incident, the mother and the suspect were involved in an argument during which the suspect armed herself with a knife.

At this point, the mother had the four-year-old girl in her arms when she notified her partner that she was leaving due to the frustration she suffers as a result of the constant arguments between them.

However, the suspect allegedly approached the mother and tried to stab her but instead, the knife struck the four-year-old to her abdomen.

The suspect escaped while the child was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where she was treated and immediately transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital to seek advanced medical treatment.

The following day, the suspect was arrested after she turned herself in to police at Timehri Police Station in the company of her lawyer.