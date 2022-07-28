Suspect shot dead after chopping Lethem miner to death

A man who allegedly chopped a miner to death on Wednesday at Peady Machie Backdam, Cuyuni River was shot dead while attempting to escape.

The dead miner was identified as Andre Williams called ‘Roy’ of Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo) while the dead suspect is Ryan Singh of Pomeroon River, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Based on reports received, after fatally chopping Williams, Singh allegedly attacked and also attempted to chop a Supernumerary Constable who is attached to Hopkinson Mining Inc. The constable and another man at the time were attempting to detain him.

Police stated that Singh and Williams were known to each other and on the day in question at about 9:00h, they were seen walking on the roadway under the influence of alcohol.

However, an argument broke out between the two men when Singh who was armed with a cutlass dealt Williams several chops to his body causing him to fall to the ground in a motionless state.

Police stated that Singh tried to escape on foot but was pursued and later confronted by Avondale Glan and Chevez Andrews, a Supernumerary Constable employed with Hopkinson Mining Inc. on the Blackwater Main Road.

The suspect who was still armed with the cutlass attacked Andrews by firing two chops at him.

Andrews, who was armed with an AR15 rifle warded off the chops with the rifle and subsequently discharged three rounds in his direction hitting him in the upper back and right thigh.

The suspect ran a short distance and collapsed in a clump of bushes.

Meanwhile, the police were contacted and upon arriving at the scene, they found Williams’ body with three gaping wounds to the back of his head, three deep lacerations to the right shoulder, and a gaping wound on the lower back.

The suspect’s body was also examined and several gunshot injuries were seen. The bodies were subsequently escorted to Bartica.

The constable who pulled the trigger was taken into police custody assisting with the investigation.