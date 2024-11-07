Suspect in staged multi-million-dollar robbery arrested; $8M recovered

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Paramdeo Victor, a 37-year-old resident from Rosignol, is currently in Police custody assisting with the investigation of a staged multi-million-dollar robbery, yesterday.



Paramdeo Victor visited the Mahaica Police Station at 12:30 hrs yesterday to report that he was robbed of $10,250,000 by three men with guns, wearing ski masks and dark clothing, at Unity, Mahaica Old Road, at about 11:00 hrs.

Victor told the Police he was driving and taking the cash to Rosignol after receiving it from a Cambio in King Street, Georgetown. He claimed the gunmen braced him off the road with another car before robbing him.

He claimed the money belonged to a Jeweller from Rosignol and he was transporting the cash for that person.

After being questioned by the CID ranks, it was suspected that Victor’s claims were fictitious, which led to further questioning.

Victor later confessed that he had made a false report, and he actually staged the robbery to steal the money from the owner he was transporting it for. He then took the ranks to a certain area of his car and removed the $2 million that he had hidden. He further revealed that the other amount was with his accomplice at Ithaca Village, West Bank Berbice.

At about 19:00 hrs last evening, Police ranks travelled with him to Ithaca, then back to his (Victor’s) residence at Rosignol and located $6 million cash in a black plastic bag stashed in a washing machine.

Police are looking for the alleged accomplice, Cornell Taylor, also known as ‘Rastaman’, as well as the remaining cash.

Investigations continue.

