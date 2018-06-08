Suspect in Stabroek Market fatal stabbing surrenders

Police now have one suspect in custody alleged to be connected to the fatal stabbing incicent which left 22-year-old Richard Noel dead on Monday last in the vicinity of the Stabroek Market.

According to reports, the Thomas Street, Kitty, Georgetown resident turned himself in to the Brickdam Police Station on Thursday evening, accompanied by his lawyer.

A police source told iNews that the suspect will be interrogated regarding the murder, and the file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecution, (DPP) for advice.

It was previously reported that on Monday last, Noel, a vendor of Lot 39 William Street, Kitty, Georgetown was stabbed to death at about 13:30h at the route 41 minibus bus park.

Based on information received, it is alleged that an argument between the suspect and now deceased stemmed from the suspect assaulting the victim’s sister.

Noel was stabbed once to the left side of his chest.

The injured man was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A relative, Tremaine Mc Curdy confirmed that the argument was indeed about the suspect assaulting the now dead man’s sister.

“There was a conflict some days ago between Richard’s sister and the [suspect], who confronted the sister on the street a day and they had a talking, and like he hit the girl. So Richard go to confront [the suspect] about what’s the problem between he and his sister, and like they had a hard talking,” the young man explained.

Since the incident, the suspect has reportedly gone into hiding until Thursday when he turned up at the Brickdam Police Station with his lawyer.