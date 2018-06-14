Suspect in robbery, shooting of wash bay operator remanded

A labourer, who was identified as the armed suspect in the robbery and shooting of wash bay operator Leroy Robinson, was on Thursday arraigned before Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on multiple charges.

Jermaine Josiah, 23, of Eccles Housing Scheme was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

It was alleged that June 10, 2018 while in the vicinity of Broad and Lombard Street, Charlestown he discharged a loaded firearm at Leroy Robinson with intent to disfigure or cause actual bodily harm to Robinson.

Another charge was also read to the laborer which stated that on the same day in question, in the vicinity of Broad and Lombard Street, Charlestown, and while being in the company of others he robbed Robinson of $25,000 and 1 BLU cellphone, a total value of $45,000.

A third charge stated that on the said day while at Evans Street, Charlestown, he had in his possession a .38 revolver without being a licenced firearm holder at the time. To this charge Josiah pleaded not guilty.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that they are awaiting a ballistic report before completing investigations into this matter.

Josiah was remanded to prison and is expected to return to court on July 6.

Robinson was on the day in question shot after he was robbed by two identifiable males, one armed with a handgun who demanded valuables.

He was resting inside of his wash bay, in the company of his wife, when around 21:30h the unarmed suspect relieved the victim of his Blu cellular phone and a small sum of cash while his armed accomplice stood guard.

It was outlined that although no resistance was made, the armed suspect shot the victim once in his left knee before escaping.

The police were alerted and prompt action by a rank on motorcycle patrol resulted in the apprehension of the armed suspect, a short distance from the scene.

The victim was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where his condition was listed as stable.