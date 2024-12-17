Suspect in murder of Tassarene Toshao surrenders

The prime suspect in the murder of Toshao Ridley Joseph has surrendered to the police.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Noah Beaton of Bent Street in Georgetown, has since admitted to killing the indigenous village leader in his hotel room at the Signature Inn, Queenstown, Georgetown on Monday.

This was confirmed by Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum.

INews was informed that the suspect told investigators that he wanted an apology and closure from Joseph for years of sexual abuse. Joseph had reportedly taught the suspect when he was in primary school.

Beaton will appear in court soon to answer to the charge.

Joseph, the Toshao of Tassarene Village, Middle Mazaruni, was stabbed 19 times about his body.

He had travelled to Georgetown for an executive meeting of the National Toshaos’ Council.

