Suspect in murder of Bartica woman yet to be arrested

It has now been three months since 28-year-old Rosella Smith of Bamford Point, Bartica was found in an abandoned mining pit at Three Miles Karrau Backdam, and no one has been arrested for the crime.

Police confirmed that they are still on the hunt for a man identified only as “Blackboy” of Onderneeming Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Police say checks were made at several locations, including the man’s home, to no avail.

On May 15th, Smith was found face down by a 23-year-old miner at an abandoned mining pit at Three Miles Karrau Backdam. When investigators visited her camp on the day in question it was found to be ransacked and persons related that they saw the man leaving the Backdam with a bag and bucket.

Meanwhile, a post-mortem examination that was conducted on the woman’s body revealed that she died as a result of strangulation.

At the time when she was found, there were no marks of violence on her body but blood was seen around her nostrils.

Smith was selling groceries from a makeshift camp, at the time she was killed.

Investigations are ongoing into the crime.