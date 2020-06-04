Suspect in murder of Atlantic Gardens woman for court tomorrow

Rafeek Khan, the suspect in the murder of the 61-year-old woman, will be making his court appearance tomorrow at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court.

This is according to the Jairam Ramlakhan, the Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Ramlakhan said legal advice has been obtained for the suspect to be charged with murder.

Monica Singh Beekharry also known as “Sattie” was on Monday afternoon killed in her Atlantic Gardens, East Coast Demerara home.

Her motionless body was found in her home by police officers who responded to reports of a woman crying for help.

When ranks arrived on scene, the suspect – who is said to be a friend of the victim – was still in the house.

It is suspected that the man might have killed the woman during an argument over money.

An autopsy has since confirmed that the woman died as a result of brain haemorrhage due to multiple trauma to head, compounded by multiple fracture to right side rib.