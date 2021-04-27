Suspect in murder of Albouystown youth arrested

A 39-year-old man has been taken into police custody for questioning in relation to the murder of 20-year-old Devon Xavier of Albouystown, Georgetown.

Police said the the suspect was arrested at Cummings Park, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

According to a statement from the police, the suspect was questioned but remained silent. He remains in custody.

Xavier, 20, was on Saturday evening stabbed to death allegedly by a relative of his girlfriend who did not approve of their relationship.

Reports are that Xavier was visiting his girlfriend at Sophia, Greater Georgetown when she suddenly instructed him to leave as her father and cousin approached.

Police said the relatives were not in favour of the relationship.

When the father and cousin approached, the father reportedly told the young lady to go into the house.

The girlfriend told investigators that she observed when her cousin grabbed Xavier and stabbed him to chest.

The cousin then made good his escape while Xavier collapsed to the ground.

The body was subsequently examined by a doctor from the Alberttown EMT and the young man was pronounced dead.