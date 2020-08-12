Suspect in Montrose fatal accident tests positive for Covid-19

The driver of the canter truck that caused the horrendous death of garbage collector Zameer Isfehani has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 52-year-old resident of Hill Foot, Soesdyke-Linden Highway is said to be one of the patients currently in the Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Police had reported that on the day of the accident, which occurred on August 4, the canter driver had suffered a heart attack. But it is unclear whether he had the heart attack before, during, or after the fatal crash.

Isfehani, a father of five of Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD), was standing at the rear of the garbage truck when motor lorry GWW 9841, which was travelling at a fast rate of speed, collided with the man. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The man’s son, Mahesh, told INews that he is unsure of how the suspect’s current medical condition will affect the family in getting justice.

“We went and we asked the police, what became of the person, the canter man, and they told us that the man was tested positive for the coronavirus. They said when he heals, they will call back so they can deal with that, because the man has to go to court,” the son related.

“When he got in to the accident, they said he only had a heart attack, but when he reached in the hospital, a few days after, they said he tested for the coronavirus. We feel a certain way because when this accident happened nothing like this had come up,” he added.

“We want to know what really happened because just like that they said he got the coronavirus. We feel like something is happen