Suspect in Lusignan contractor’s killing released from Police custody

A businessman who was arrested in relation to the execution-style killing of 47-year-old Kissoondatt Premsukh, a contractor of Lot 138 Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD), has been released from police custody.

Premsukh was fatally shot on Thursday last while he was at his D’Urban Street, Lodge worksite.

Following up on leads, police had detained the businessman about a week ago but he has since been released.

Regional Commander Phillip Azore told this publication that the businessman was taken into custody after he was implicated and accused of contracting the hitmen to commit the act.

“He was released. We cannot keep him in custody for more than 72 hours…,” the Commander revealed.

Azore noted that investigations were still ongoing and legal advice would be sought on the way forward once the file is completed.

On the day in question at about 17:45h, the father of three was shot multiple times; once to the head and at least twice to his upper body.

It was reported while the man was on his work site, two armed men pulled up and discharged several bullets in his direction.

Premsukh collapsed and was picked up by public spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

On Father’s Day of this year, the now dead man was shot twice and injured in an attempted execution. Premsukh leaves to mourn his wife and three children.