Suspect in killing of Canadian fugitive in Guyana released

…man died from multiple gunshot wounds- autopsy

INews was reliably informed that the suspect who was held in relation to the execution-styled killing of 38-year-old Sean Alistair Greene, formerly of No. 78 Village Springlands, Berbice, of Alberttown, Georgetown and of Canada where he is was reportedly wanted for murder, has been released from custody as the police continue their investigation.

The autopsy that was conducted on Greene on Friday, also determined that the man died from multiple gunshot injuries.

Greene was on December 20, 2018, gunned down in front of a popular hotel at Foreshaw Street, Queenstown, Georgetown.

Based on information received, the victim was standing in front of the hotel with several other persons when they were confronted by a group of men.

One of the men reportedly whipped out a firearm and pumped several bullets into Greene’s body.

The injured man fell to the ground and it was this time that the gunman reportedly stood over him and emptied his firearm.

It is believed that Greene was shot at least 20 times.

After sometime, Greene was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.