Suspect in fatal shooting of WCB fisherman arrested 

Police ranks in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) have arrested a resident of Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice, who was wanted for the murder of a fisherman.

The 32-year-old man, Winston Robertson also called “Red Man” of D’Edward Village, WCB, was shot dead on August 10 at Cotton Tree Public Road. After issuing a wanted bulletin for the suspect, 30-year-old Richardo Mitchell known as “Cardo”, a resident of Cotton Tree, was finally arrested. In a statement today, the police said “acting upon information received the Police went to a location in Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice where the caught and arrested the suspect in connection with the murder of Winston Robertson…” According to Public Relations Officer Royston Andries-Junor, the suspect was in a house in the back of the village when the police first arrived and attempted to flee. However, he was eventually caught in the nearby canefields by the ranks.

It was reported that Robertson was having an affair with the reputed wife of the suspect. INews was told that Robertson was driving along the Cotton Tree road when he was shot. He reportedly crashed into a building after losing control following his injuries. Reports are that the woman was in an abusive relationship and ran away from her D’Edward Village home on Monday but was pursued by her the suspect, who subsequently found where she was staying. On the day in question, Robertson approached the said house around 19:30h, and there was a confrontation involving the suspect, his reputed wife and Robertson. The suspect allegedly held the woman at gunpoint. Robertson thrn proceeded to leave but as he was driving away, Mitchell allegedly fired one shot in his direction, which hit him. The father of two died while receiving treatment at the New Amsterdam Hospital. Eyewitnesses had said that after shooting Robertson, the suspect calmly walked to his car which was parked in front of a nearby gas station and drove away. Nevertheless, Mitchell remains in custody. The police said no weapon was recovered at the time of his arrest.