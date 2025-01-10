Suspect in fatal shooting of Corentyne man released on station bail; wife demands justice

The wife of cane harvester Yognand Chaitram, also called ‘Boie’, who was recently shot dead by a businessman at Lesbeholden in Black Bush Polder, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), is calling for justice for her husband after the alleged shooter was released on station bail.

The 29-year-old Chaitram, who resided at Alness Village Corentyne, was fatally shot at the business establishment on New Year’s Day after he allegedly refused to leave the premises; and days after the suspect was arrested, he was released on $1 million station bail, pending recommendations on the way forward from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who had requested to see the CCTV footage of the shooting incident.

This development has outraged the late Chaitram’s wife, and when she met with the Police Divisional Commander on Wednesday, she expressed her disappointment that the police have not yet instituted charges against the businessman for her husband’s death.

This publication understands that among the conditions governing the businessman’s bail are that he lodges his passport with the police and be made to report to the authorities at the Whim Police Station daily.

“He (commander) said that they can’t keep him (suspect) more than 72 hours, so he has to be on bail until they get the file back from the DPP,” an angry Roshnie Baichan has said. “He murdered my husband, and I get three children and they small. He shoot my husband and just left him on the road like a dog, and then he get release from out of the lock-up. I want to know what really going on…”

The late Yognand’s brother, Devendra Chaitram, embracing the opportunity to reiterate his version of what had transpired, told this publication, “He (commander) ask me how de ting happen, and me tell he how de ting happen.”

Devendra Chaitram had previously stated that shots were being fired from inside the shop. “When ahwe go in the shop, they get a couple well more Black Bush people in the shop. We call pon ‘Uncle’, and he tell ahwe come out the shop,” he had said, while stating that his brother did not get the money changed.

Devendra recalled encouraging the late Yognand to leave the shop as he left to get a taxi to take them home. “Me buddy know one and two body who went in the shop, and he start talk with dem, and me walk come out the shop,” he explained.

According to Devendra, while outside the shop, he heard a gunshot, and shortly after, he saw his brother running out of the shop and the owner running behind him with the gun in his hand. He said the owner discharged a third round at his brother, and then pointed the gun in his direction, but out of fear for his life, he walked away and left his brother on the ground.

An autopsy conducted on the body of the late Yognand Chaitram has determined that the cause of his death is shock and haemorrhage due to a gunshot injury.

