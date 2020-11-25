Suspect in Albouystown shooting still to be apprehended

The suspect who is wanted by Police for the shooting of a 30-year-old man of Albouystown, Georgetown some weeks ago, is still on the run.

The suspect went into hiding after he shot and injured Devon Cromwell of Cooper Street Albouystown, during a confrontation on November 1st.

While information about the shooting incident to date remains sketchy, Inews had previously reported that Cromwell was shot at Victoria Street, Albouystown, at about 2:00hrs on the day in question.

The victim’s mother Shannan Greaves, revealed that she was at home when someone came to her house, and told her that her son was shot. When she arrived on the scene, she found the man lying in a pool of blood, and despite his condition, he managed to tell her who shot him.

He was immediately picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), where he was admitted as a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for days.

Devon suffered two bullet wounds to the abdomen, and underwent surgery to have the bullets removed.

Two weeks after the surgery, he was discharged from the hospital, and is now at home recovering.

According to the mother of the victim, though her son is using crutches to walk, he is recovering well.

Greaves had told this publication that her son and the shooter had an old grievance that dated back six to seven years.

She said that both her son’s father and the suspect’s father had brought them together and resolved the matter, but the suspect bore the malice to this date.

The family is still urging ranks of the Guyana Police Force to ramp up their investigations to have the man who shot Cromwell apprehended.