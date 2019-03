A man involved in a shootout with police at King Edwards Street, Albouystown, Georgetown moments ago has managed to escape.

Information around the issue is currently sketchy and residents are tight-lipped. Inews understands that when police officers arrived in the area, the suspect started shooting at them, causing the law enforcement officers to return fire.

There are no reports of injuries.

Several ranks are presently combing the area for the suspect.

This is a developing story.