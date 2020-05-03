Suspect escapes after cops discover illegal gun, drugs



A suspect has managed to escape law enforcement officials after they discovered a number of illegal items at a location in Maria Henrietta in the Upper Berbice River.

During a search of an unfinished building on Saturday, the man ran away before he could have been identified and questioned by the officers.

Police discovered an unlicensed shotgun, twenty live cartridges and a quantity of suspected cannabis in the incomplete house.

“The area was combed but the ranks were unable to locate the suspect; however, stringent efforts are currently being made to have him apprehended and charged,” Police Headquarters said in a statement.

Meanwhile, ranks also conducted an operation further up the river at Ebini where approximately four acres of cannabis cultivation with in excess of 25,000 plants were found.

There were also roughly 5,000 dried cannabis plants.

The illegal substance was destroyed by fire.