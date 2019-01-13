Suspect confesses to Corentyne brothers’ murders

Police made a major breakthrough in the murder of two Corentyne, Berbice brothers when one of the suspects in custody confessed to robbing and murdering the siblings.

<<<<<Inews>>>>> understands that under questioning, one of the men broke down and gave a confession statement to Police, detailing the murders.

Just last week, Police had several persons in custody and issued wanted bulletins for 28-year-old Yougendra Jeenarine of Lot 439 Bush Lot, Corentyne, Berbice; and his 32-year-old accomplice, Kelvin Shivgobin, of Belvedere, Corentyne, Berbice in relation to the murders.

Another man who was wanted for questioning, turned himself in to Police in the company of his lawyer.

Jeenarine was arrested on January 3, 2019 and was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital to seek medical attention on Saturday after he had told his lawyer, Chandra Sohan, that he was beaten by Police. Shivgobin, the second suspect, was arrested the following day.

Harricharran and Premcharran Samaroo were killed on December 31, 2018, during the course of a robbery at their mother’s Bush Lot, Berbice home.

It was reported that on the night in question, the now dead brothers were imbibing with one of the suspects along with a cousin who had arrived in Guyana from the US.

Reports are the suspect left the house before the electricity went out. It is believed that he might have orchestrated the robbery/murders.