Suspect arrested shortly after robbery at Mon Repos supermarket

A suspected thief is currently seeking medical attention under police guard following his arrest shortly after allegedly committing a robbery at Lee’s Supermarket, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Police said on Thursday, an anonymous caller contacted the Beterverwagting Police Station and reported a robbery which occurred at the supermarket by three perpetrators who were dressed in all-black and had black hoodies.

Reports were that the men made their escape on three black bicycles, after robbing a Police Special Constable and others in the supermarket.

In responding to the report, ranks visited a street at Mon Repos North where a man matching the description of the suspects was found lying on the roadway in an unconscious state. A damaged black bicycle was near him.

The suspect was escorted to Beterverwagting Police Station, where the victim identified him to be one of the individuals that robbed her and others in the supermarket.

Some $21,500 cash was found in his possession.

He was then escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he is presently in the emergency room seeking medical attention and under police guard.