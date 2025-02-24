Suspect arrested for murder of 23-Y-O Little Diamond man

Murder suspect, Alex Gonsalves – who was wanted for killing 23-year-old Shiv Persaud – was captured by police at about 11:00hrs today.

Persaud, an autobody technician of Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was stabbed to death last night at Skull City, Little Diamond.

Police said Persaud and the suspect were earlier in the day consuming alcohol during which, they had a misunderstanding, which resulted in them fighting.

Then at around 22:30hrs, Persaud was in company with a friend, Daimon Ramnarine, in the Skull City area when they were confronted by the suspect who was armed with a knife.

The suspect then dealt Persaud several stabs about the body.

Ramnarine tried to intervene and was also stabbed. Nevertheless, Ramnarine picked up Persaud and drove to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre. Persaud died while receiving medical treatment while Ramnarine was treated but took self-discharged to proceed to a private hospital. The suspect fled the scene but was later apprehended.

