Suspect arrested for beating drinking buddy to death

Law enforcement officials have launched an investigation into the alleged murder of 49-year-old Leron Ault, also known as “Junior” of Moco Moco Village, Central Rupununi.

Ault, a farmer was allegedly beaten to death during a drinking spree on Wednesday at Kunuku Drive, Central Rupununi, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

The suspect, a 20-year-old labourer, was arrested and is currently assisting with investigations.

Based on reports received, the incident took place about16:00h on the day in question when the now dead man went to Kanuku Drive, Lethem to uplift money owed to him by a woman.

However, the woman reportedly told Ault that she was unable to make the payment. He then left and went to the backyard where he met the suspect and three other men imbibing alcohol.

Based on information gathered, the victim joined the other men and during the drinking spree, an argument broke out. The argument escalated and it was at that point, the suspect armed himself with a piece of wood and dealt Ault several blows to his head and stomach.

The injured man fell to the ground, and was picked up and taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital, where he was admitted, but later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

The body is presently at the Lethem Regional Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.