Suspect arrested as Police Sergeant shot to head

A 32-year-old Sergeant of Police, Jermain Semple, is now hospitalised after he was allegedly shot by his cousin, Fawazz McRae, a 27-year-old building contractor of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, at about 21:30hrs on Sunday at the Crown and Anchor Grill and Bar in Linden.

According to investigations, at about 21:00hrs, Semple, who is stationed at the Tactical Services Unit along with his brother Dervon Semple and McRae, were at the Crown and Anchor Grill and Bar when a fight emerged between the victim and his brother.

During the altercation, the cousin went to ‘part’ them, and a fight ensued between the victim and McRae.

As a result, the cousin took out his licensed handgun (one .32 pistol) and discharged two rounds in the victim’s direction.

One struck the victim in his head, causing him to receive severe injuries. He was then rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was treated by the doctors on duty and was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation due to the seriousness of his injury. His condition is listed as serious.

The suspect was arrested, and the firearm was retrieved, which contained four suspected live ammunition in the magazine and one live ammunition in the chamber. The suspect received injuries to his left elbow and right ear during the fight and was escorted to the hospital for medical attention, where he was subsequently discharged and is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.

The scene was canvassed, and two .32 empty spent shells were found.

Investigations are ongoing.

