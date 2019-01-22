Suspect accused of severely beating father of 3 charged

Selvin Allen, one of the men accused of attacking and brutally beating a single father of three children was taken before the Suddie Magistrate’s Court and charged.

He denied that on January 12, 2019, at Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Trevor Chapelle.

He was granted bail in the matter but is expected to make his second Court appearance on February 15, 2019, for statements.

INews had reported that Chapelle of Red Village, Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast was attacked at around 23:00h on the day in question.

According to the victim’s sister, Chapelle and a friend were walking to the shop when they were approached by the two known “trouble makers” from Onderneeming.

The perpetrators reportedly asked Chapelle for money to buy something to drink to which he replied “I don’t have any”.

The men then allegedly attacked him, beating him to his head and body with a piece of wood before residents intervened.

The suspects quickly escaped the scene of the crime and Chapelle was picked up and rushed to the Suddie Hospital where he was treated for injuries to his right side head, knee, back and throat.