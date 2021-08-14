Surinamese President, Ministers to visit Guyana next week

PRESS RELEASE ON THE VISIT OF HIS EXCELLENCY CHANDRIKAPERSAD SANTOKHI, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF SURINAME:

At the invitation of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname will pay a four-day Official Visit to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, from August 17- 20, 2021.

This Official visit follows the visit of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali to the Republic of Suriname in November 2020, during which the two Presidents launched the Guyana-Suriname Strategic Dialogue and Cooperation Platform (SDCP).

They will review the progress made thus far under that mechanism in the areas of Foreign Policy Coordination and Political Dialogue, Environment, Health, Infrastructure and Transportation, Agriculture, Immigration, Customs, Security and Private Sector Enhancement.

The two Presidents will also discuss priority issues on the CARICOM agenda as well as the economic and social repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on their countries.

This sustained engagement between Presidents Ali and Santokhi is testimony to their shared vision and commitment to converging the collective energies of the two countries for the benefit of the citizens of both countries and the region as a whole.

His Excellency President Santokhi will be accompanied by Her Excellency Mrs. Mellisa K. Santokhi-Seenacherry, First Lady of the Republic of Suriname and a delegation comprising H.E. Ambassador Albert R. Ramdin, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation, H.E. David Abiamofo, Minister of Natural Resources, H.E. Parmanand Sewdien, Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, H.E. Riad Nurmohamed, Minister of Public Works, H.E. Albert E. Jubithana, Minister of Transport, Communication and Tourism, representatives of the State Oil Company of Suriname and members of the private sector.