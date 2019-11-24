Surinamese Police issued wanted bulletin for Guyanese murder accused

Surinamese Police are currently on the hunt for a 29-year-old Guyanese woman, who is wanted for an alleged murder committed in that country.

Local reports in Suriname confirmed that a wanted bulletin was issued by the Department of Fighting Heavy Crime of the Suriname Police Force for Angel Lesha Lam also known as “Ashantie”, who was born on February 23, 1990. She is a citizen of Guyana.

Lam is wanted for attempted murder and involvement in a serious assault. Persons with any information on her whereabouts are asked to contact the nearest police station with the details.

In October six persons were wanted by Interpol for various criminal offences. They were: Harry Narine Rajkumar, 47; Benvolio Francois Caitanya Valenski, 27; Marcus Brian Bisram, 30; German National Julie Elizabeth Ravel, 65; Neon Daneyon Jemmott, 41; and George Andrew Hercules, 64.

Days ago, Bisram was extradited to Guyana, where he was arraigned for the murder of Faiyaz Narinedatt, committed some two years ago.

Rajkumar was wanted in Canada for attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and disobedience of a court order. Valenski was also wanted by Canadian authorities for attempted murder; unauthorised possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon, use of a firearm during commission of an indictable offence, discharging a firearm with intent to wound and endanger a life, conspiracy to commit murder, and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.