Surinamese Ministerial delegation arrives in Guyana

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Todd, today welcomed a high-level Surinamese ministerial delegation to Guyana.

Suriname’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Cooperation of the Republic of Suriname, Albert Ramdin arrived in Guyana this morning. He is accompanied by Suriname’s Minister of Public Works, Riad Nurmohamed, and the Minister of Public Health, Amar Ramadhin, along with other Government Officials.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Ramdin is expected to meet with Minister Todd, to continue consultations on the various initiatives agreed upon by Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali, and Suriname’s President Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

Formal diplomatic relations between the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the Republic of Suriname were established on November 25, 1975.