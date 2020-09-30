Surinamese busted with sub-machine gun in Guyana

A 26-year-old unemployed man from Suriname was arrested after police found a sub-machine gun and 25 live 9mm ammunition in his possession.

He was arrested after arriving in Guyana on a boat from Suriname at around 22:00hrs on Monday.

Reports indicate customs law enforcement officers were on patrol duty at Number 79 Village Foreshore when they observed the speedboat arriving from Suriname.

The vessel stopped at the Reno Landing.

Five passengers, inclusive of the suspect, were onboard.

The officers intercepted the said vessel and conducted a search on the passengers.

It was while carrying out the search, they discovered the weapon on the man who hails from Paramaribo.

According to the police, the serial number on the gun was defaced.

In addition to the gun, there were US$3000 and SR$6250 in his possession.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody at Springlands Police Station.

The firearm and ammunition were marked, sealed and lodged by Customs Officers, in the presence of the suspect, who is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Police Force could not say what became of the other passengers on the boat nor could they say whether they were also Surinamese.

Moreover, it is unclear if the persons would have entered Guyana illegally.