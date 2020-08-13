Suriname President tests negative for Covid-19

President Chan Santokhi and the entire delegation that traveled to Guyana for the inauguration of Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali have been tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

The tests were conducted following the announcement that Guyana’s Foreign Minister Hugh Todd, has been infected with the virus. The Surinamese Head-of-State and the delegates have been in contact with Todd during their recent visit to Guyana.

President Santokhi and his team have resumed their work schedule according to protocols.